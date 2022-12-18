scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Watch: Lionel Scaloni in tears after speaking to people of his hometown Pujato in Argentina

Argentina's coach couldn't control his emotions while speaking to from his hometown Pujato.

Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni attends a press conference ahead of the final soccer match between Argentina and France in Doha, Qatar. (AP)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was in tears after speaking to people of his hometown Pujato in Argentina ahead of the summit clash against France.

“I seem like a crybaby, I want to show a little integrity! Greetings to all the people of the town, we are in an unforgettable moment,” says Scaloni.

“Let’s hope they have the joy they deserve … “The players gave everything and we hope to be able to crown it tomorrow … make everyone feel proud.”

Long before taking the charge of Albiceleste, Lionel Scaloni wore the Argentina shirt. He won the U-20 World Cup in Malaysia in 1997. He later played at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Read |Argentina vs France: Lionel Messi’s endgame, rise of ‘Scaloneta’ and ‘Griezmannkante’

In 2018, amid much debate over his limited experience as a coach, Scaloni took charge of the national team. The side has been hit by a last-16 exit at the World Cup in Russia and the departure of his predecessor, Jorge Sampaoli.

Read |Messi could join the elite list of Beckenbauer, Muller, Zidane and Ronaldinho

How, the nay-sayers said, could someone with no club experience — in fact, no senior coaching experience at all — be expected to lead a squad containing the great Lionel Messi?

The critics have gone quiet now. On Sunday, Scaloni will lead Argentina into the World Cup final against France, when the team will look to back up the triumph at last year’s Copa America — a title that ended the country’s 28-year trophy drought.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“The criticism seemed normal to me when I took the job and it still seems that way today,” Scaloni said Saturday. “Everything is magnified when you are the head coach of the Argentina team.

Advertisement

“I did my job, doing the best for the national team. The criticism never bothered me.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kidsPremium
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kids
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years agoPremium
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years ago
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Why Modi doesn’t want to topple the H...Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Why Modi doesn’t want to topple the H...
In Kashmir, a new timetablePremium
In Kashmir, a new timetable

Mastermind a win over France and Scaloni will go down as one of Argentina’s greatest-ever coaches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-12-2022 at 09:30:00 am
Next Story

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final day Live Score Updates: Argentina and France meet in the final

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 18: Latest News
close