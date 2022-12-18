Watch: Lionel Scaloni in tears after speaking to people of his hometown Pujato in Argentina

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was in tears after speaking to people of his hometown Pujato in Argentina ahead of the summit clash against France.

“I seem like a crybaby, I want to show a little integrity! Greetings to all the people of the town, we are in an unforgettable moment,” says Scaloni.

“Let’s hope they have the joy they deserve … “The players gave everything and we hope to be able to crown it tomorrow … make everyone feel proud.”

🥹 La emoción de #Scaloni al ver a Pujato alentando a la Selección #Arg 🤩 🤝 @diegokorolok comunicó al entrenador con la gente de su pueblo, que le dejaron mensajes de aliento 💙🤍 ✅ Cerramos #Qatar2022 con una sorpresa más para el DT. pic.twitter.com/qczADgKfaB — D Sports Radio (@DSportsRadio) December 17, 2022

Long before taking the charge of Albiceleste, Lionel Scaloni wore the Argentina shirt. He won the U-20 World Cup in Malaysia in 1997. He later played at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

In 2018, amid much debate over his limited experience as a coach, Scaloni took charge of the national team. The side has been hit by a last-16 exit at the World Cup in Russia and the departure of his predecessor, Jorge Sampaoli.

How, the nay-sayers said, could someone with no club experience — in fact, no senior coaching experience at all — be expected to lead a squad containing the great Lionel Messi?

The critics have gone quiet now. On Sunday, Scaloni will lead Argentina into the World Cup final against France, when the team will look to back up the triumph at last year’s Copa America — a title that ended the country’s 28-year trophy drought.

“The criticism seemed normal to me when I took the job and it still seems that way today,” Scaloni said Saturday. “Everything is magnified when you are the head coach of the Argentina team.

Advertisement

“I did my job, doing the best for the national team. The criticism never bothered me.”

Mastermind a win over France and Scaloni will go down as one of Argentina’s greatest-ever coaches.