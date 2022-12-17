Watch: Lionel Messi’s goals that he scored against Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris, France’s goalkeeper, will create a record for the most number of world cup games for a goalie (20) in the final against Argentina.

The 35-year-old Tottenham goalkeeper is poised to become the first-ever captain of two World Cup-winning teams. A quiet-spoken leader by example, he now holds France’s all-time appearance record.

Will he be able to stop Leo Messi? Argentinian fans and media have dusted up three instances in the past when Messi has breached the net guarded by Lloris.

The first occasion came in 2009. Messi receives a cross at far right and begins to cut in to his left. He cuts to the right of the first defender, then turns to his right to evade the second, before tapping a cross on his left inside the box where Samuel Eto’o blocks a defender, and taps the ball smartly into open space for Messi to slot the ball to the right of the diving Lloris.

The other two from a 2018 game are gem of assists from Luis Suarez – he doesn’t touch the ball but side steps faking a strike to hoodwink the defenders, allowing Messi a clear shot. Both times.