scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Watch: Lionel Messi’s goals that he scored against Hugo Lloris

Lionel Messi has breached the net guarded by Lloris thrice in his career.

Argentina's Lionel Messi (left) celebrates defeating Croatia 3-0 in a World Cup semifinal; Hugo Lloris celebrates after France's win over Morocco. (AP)

Hugo Lloris, France’s goalkeeper, will create a record for the most number of world cup games for a goalie (20) in the final against Argentina.

The 35-year-old Tottenham goalkeeper is poised to become the first-ever captain of two World Cup-winning teams. A quiet-spoken leader by example, he now holds France’s all-time appearance record.

Will he be able to stop Leo Messi? Argentinian fans and media have dusted up three instances in the past when Messi has breached the net guarded by Lloris.

The first occasion came in 2009. Messi receives a cross at far right and begins to cut in to his left. He cuts to the right of the first defender, then turns to his right to evade the second, before tapping a cross on his left inside the box where Samuel Eto’o blocks a defender, and taps the ball smartly into open space for Messi to slot the ball to the right of the diving Lloris.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...
5 Qs | Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh: ‘Maulana Azad National Fellow...Premium
5 Qs | Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh: ‘Maulana Azad National Fellow...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The other two from a 2018 game are gem of assists from Luis Suarez – he doesn’t touch the ball but side steps faking a strike to hoodwink the defenders, allowing Messi a clear shot. Both times.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 11:39:04 am
Next Story

Watch how the US military did mass vaccinations using jet injectors

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 17: Latest News
close