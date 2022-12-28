scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Watch: Lionel Messi’s car gets mobbed by adoring fans

Messi had scored twice in the final as Argentina ran away the victors after a penalty shootout against Kylian Mbappe's France.

Messi in in car as adoring supporters supporters surround him. (Screengrab: TNT Sports Argentina)

Lionel Messi’s popularity seems to have grown tenfold after he lead Argentina to their 3rd World Cup victory against France on December 18. As a result, wherever he goes, he is being hounded by supporters. Now, a recent video has emerged of the Argentine superstar, who was making his first public appearance after the parade at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, where his car is seen mobbed by supporters.

According to the SPORTbible and Daily Mail, Messi was on his way attend his niece’s 15th birthday party in Rosario. It was reported that Messi was staying with his family in Rosario after coming back from Buenos Aires after taking part in the World Cup victory celebrations.

Just last week the Argentina squad were forced to abandon their open-top bus for a helicopter after a member of the crowd managed to get onto the vehicle during their victory parade.

The incidents began when firefighters went to the Obelisk, the iconic Buenos Aires landmark that is the traditional site of celebrations, to evict a few people who had broken their way inside the monument.

The bus had been moving at a snail’s pace for more than four hours through the throngs of humanity before the overland parade was cut short. Messi and the rest of the players were waving at the massive crowd as they carried the World Cup trophy aloft on an open bus.

Two men tried to jump on from a bridge. One hung from a railing for several seconds before dropping safely onto the bus floor. But another man mistimed his jump and crashed off the back of the bus before falling headfirst to the ground. It was not clear if he had survived his fall, but security officials soon decided to cut the parade short.

The squad were then taken to a secure field where two Argentine Navy helicopters were waiting for them and were then flown back to the AFA headquarters near Ezeiza Airport, nearly five hours after departing on their tour. AFA president Claudio Tapia apologised on Twitter for the late change of plans, but insisted the decision had been taken out of their hands.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 20:21 IST
