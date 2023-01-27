scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Watch: Lionel Messi ‘the best dribbler of all time’ video goes viral

Lionel Messi's skills that includes his magical dribbling ability has left fans in awe.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates at the end of the World Cup final match. (AP)
Lionel Messi might well be the greatest dribbler that football world has ever seen.

The Argentina captain who lifted the World Cup last year, is less about power and more about finesse and as a little kid growing up in Rosario, the little man nicknamed “The Flea” developed his skills playing with and against older and bigger boys.

His ability to glide past defenders has helped him constructing his legacy leaving fans in awe, often dubbing it as – ‘Messi Magic’.

Messi’s god gifted magical dribbling ability has often left defenders for dead, Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol was the latest one to be completely outfoxed in the recently concluded Qatar World Cup.

In a latest video that has gone viral, a compilation created by @FutbolJan10 on Twitter titled, ‘Leo Messi • The best dribbler of all time’, Messi can be seen toying with defenders with ease.

After returning from the World Cup, Messi once again showed his skills against Angers in Ligue 1 when he evaded two Angers defenders in an enclosed space.

Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0.

Messi needed only five minutes to make an impact. He turned neatly near the penalty area and threaded a pass to right back Nordi Mukiele, whose cross was turned in by 20-year-old forward Hugo Ekitiké.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 11:03 IST
