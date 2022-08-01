Watch: Lionel Messi scores an incredible solo goal against Nantes

Lionel Messi is back. The PSG forward scored an incredible solo goal against Nantes in the French Super Cup at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv. Messi started the scoring for the PSG as they romped to a 4-0 victory over Nantes.

Messi, the record seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, netted midway through the first half. Taking a deflected pass from Neymar, he went past goalkeeper Alban Lafont before scoring with a fine finish.

Neymar expertly guided a free kick into the top left corner in first-half injury time to put coach Christophe Galtier’s side 2-0 up at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, which hosted the game for the second straight year.

Veteran defender Sergio Ramos made it 3-0 in the 57th minute from close range and Neymar converted a penalty in the 82nd after being fouled by Jean-Charles Castelletto, who was sent off.

🎉 La joie de nos 𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒔 vainqueurs du #TDC2022 contre Nantes (4-0) ! 🏆❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/JbER4znfTk — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 31, 2022

Galtier, who guided Lille to the league title against the odds in 2021, now has his first trophy at PSG. He replaced Maurico Pochettino after he was fired.

It was the ninth time in 10 years that the Parisians had won the traditional season-opening clash between the Ligue 1 champions and the French Cup winners, which has been regularly played outside of the country over the last decade.