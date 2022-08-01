Watch: Lionel Messi scores an incredible solo goal against Nantes

August 1, 2022 8:48:39 am
Lionel Messi is back. The PSG forward scored an incredible solo goal against Nantes in the French Super Cup at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv. Messi started the scoring for the PSG as they romped to a 4-0 victory over Nantes.
Messi, the record seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, netted midway through the first half. Taking a deflected pass from Neymar, he went past goalkeeper Alban Lafont before scoring with a fine finish.
📺 Les temps forts de notre victoire au #TDC2022 ! 🏆🔴🔵
⚽️ Leo Messi
⚽️⚽️ @neymarjr
⚽️ @SergioRamos pic.twitter.com/t2AYsFcLaL
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 31, 2022
Neymar expertly guided a free kick into the top left corner in first-half injury time to put coach Christophe Galtier’s side 2-0 up at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, which hosted the game for the second straight year.
Veteran defender Sergio Ramos made it 3-0 in the 57th minute from close range and Neymar converted a penalty in the 82nd after being fouled by Jean-Charles Castelletto, who was sent off.
🎉 La joie de nos 𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒔 vainqueurs du #TDC2022 contre Nantes (4-0) ! 🏆❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/JbER4znfTk
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 31, 2022
Galtier, who guided Lille to the league title against the odds in 2021, now has his first trophy at PSG. He replaced Maurico Pochettino after he was fired.
Subscriber Only Stories
It was the ninth time in 10 years that the Parisians had won the traditional season-opening clash between the Ligue 1 champions and the French Cup winners, which has been regularly played outside of the country over the last decade.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Latest News
Daily Briefing: Three Jharkhand Congress leaders detained; Lok Sabha scheduled to discuss inflation
Chittorgarh railway station to be developed into word class facility: Rly Minister Vaishnaw
Milind Soman says he has been ‘objectified’ from the beginning of his career: ‘If I’m uncomfortable with being a sex symbol, then I shouldn’t be here’
Birthday girl Taapsee Pannu’s career transition: From software engineering to acting
Relatives beat up man, tie his hands on suspicion of affair with widow in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar
‘Terror module’: NIA, Gujarat ATS raids in 4 Gujarat cities
The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari
Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh injured in cycle accident
Gujarat: Father, daughter fall into well in Aravalli, die
Ghaziabad: Driver of cement truck that crashed into three vehicles, killing 2 men, arrested
Chennai News Live Updates: IMD predicts thunderstorm, rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today
Euro 2022 Final: Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal propel England to 2-1 win over Germany