scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Watch: Lionel Messi astounds fans with an ankle-breaking scoring technique

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, the 35-year footballer can be seen netting a goal with a nearly ankle-snapping technique for his side in the 94th minute of the game.

Lionel MessiLionel Messi placed his right foot when he took the set piece, while his ankle appeared seemingly broken. (Twitter | Videograb)
Listen to this article
Watch: Lionel Messi astounds fans with an ankle-breaking scoring technique
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Lionel Messi has yet again stunned fans with his wizardry. This time, the Argentine caught everyone’s attention with his unique free-kick after his clutch goal against Lille on Sunday.

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, the 35-year footballer can be seen netting a goal with a nearly ankle-snapping technique for his side in the 94th minute of the game.

Messi slotted home the winner deep in added time from a free kick, with a lethal left-footed shot into the bottom right corner. He placed his right foot when he took the set piece, while his ankle appeared seemingly broken.

Watch video:

Ever since the video has surfaced on the internet, grimacing fans have been reacting to it.

A fan wrote, “My ankle would’ve snapped a long time ago by now lol.”

Another wrote, “Lionel Messi’s feet aren’t normal, he borrowed them from aliens. Sometimes I think this guy’s ankle doesn’t have bones. Outlandish.”

A third said, “Only God knows how he can take a freekick like that and not break his ankle,” commented a third, while a fourth wrote: “Messi got a carbon ankle.”

Also Read
Emiliano Martinez details tough return from World Cup; speaks about stayi...
While You Were Asleep: Manchester City draw against RB Leipzig, Romelu Lu...
Haiti, Portugal qualify for Women's World Cup for 1st time
Ronaldo, Al Nassr, Al Nassr director, Ronaldo in Saudi Pro Cup, Ronaldo news, Ronaldo in Saudi, Ronaldo Saudi Pro League
I spent 200 mn euros on Cristiano and he only knows how to say Siiiuuu, s...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Meanwhile, Messi’s goal stopped PSG from slumping into a crisis. The hard-fought win followed a 1-0 defeat at home midweek against Bayern in the Champions League that came after a 3-1 defeat to Monaco and another setback against bitter rival Marseille in the French Cup.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 10:19 IST
Next Story

Rupee gains 11 paise to 82.77 against US dollar as American currency retreats

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 23: Latest News
close