Watch: Lionel Messi astounds fans with an ankle-breaking scoring technique

Lionel Messi has yet again stunned fans with his wizardry. This time, the Argentine caught everyone’s attention with his unique free-kick after his clutch goal against Lille on Sunday.

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, the 35-year footballer can be seen netting a goal with a nearly ankle-snapping technique for his side in the 94th minute of the game.

Messi slotted home the winner deep in added time from a free kick, with a lethal left-footed shot into the bottom right corner. He placed his right foot when he took the set piece, while his ankle appeared seemingly broken.

Ever since the video has surfaced on the internet, grimacing fans have been reacting to it.

A fan wrote, “My ankle would’ve snapped a long time ago by now lol.”

Another wrote, “Lionel Messi’s feet aren’t normal, he borrowed them from aliens. Sometimes I think this guy’s ankle doesn’t have bones. Outlandish.”

A third said, “Only God knows how he can take a freekick like that and not break his ankle,” commented a third, while a fourth wrote: “Messi got a carbon ankle.”

Meanwhile, Messi’s goal stopped PSG from slumping into a crisis. The hard-fought win followed a 1-0 defeat at home midweek against Bayern in the Champions League that came after a 3-1 defeat to Monaco and another setback against bitter rival Marseille in the French Cup.