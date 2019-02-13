WATCH: Lionel Messi, Mo Salah face off in trick shot challenge

Barcelona and Liverpool stars Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah are seen in a faceoff in amazing trick challenges for an advertisement that went viral on Tuesday.

The two football stars take on each other in various challenges for ‘Last Can Standing’ commercial of Pepsi. The two forwards fight it out for the last can available at a petrol pump.

The left-footed forwards Messi and Salah go for a can of Pepsi at a petrol pump at the same time only to find out that there is only one can left. And that’s when they decide to fight it out with a series of football tricks and shots.

Watch the video here:

The new @pepsi advert featuring Egypt’s Mohamed Salah & Lionel Messi. ?????? pic.twitter.com/9ZsX4V2Sov — DiskiStyle (@DiskiStyle) 12 February 2019

“It was a lot of fun to film this year’s commercial with Pepsi – it’s a concept with fun and football skills at the heart of it,” said Messi.

The ad was released with the UEFA Champions League returning back to action in the Round of 16. While Barcelona face Lyon in the last 16, Liverpool will be looking to reach the tournament’s last eight when they take on German giants Bayern Munich. The Reds will be aiming for the final for a second year running having lost to Real Madrid in the final in Kiev last year.