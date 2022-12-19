scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Watch: Lionel Messi facetimes with former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez, shows him the World Cup trophy

Lionel Messi also turned photographer for his wife during Argentina's celebration.

Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (AP)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Luis Suarez has lauded his friend and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi after winning the World Cup final and called him “the best player of all time.”

“Congratulations my friend! Say what they want, you are and will be the best,” Suarez wrote on Instagram.

The former Barcelona teammates also facetimed with each other with Messi can be seen showing Suarez the World Cup.

In another heartwarming photo, Messi can be seen taking photograph of his wife with the World Cup trophy.

Lionel Messi, wearing a black Qatari robe over his blue-and-white Argentina shirt, kissed the World Cup, shuffled toward his teammates and hoisted the golden trophy high in the air.

>

In of his Instagram story Messi just put the image of the World Cup title.

Argentina’s mid-fielder Rodrigo de Paul also took a selfie with Lionel Messi, with the reflection of the photo can be seen on the World Cup.

In probably the wildest final in the tournament’s 92-year history, Argentina won its third World Cup title by beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw featuring two goals from the 35-year-old Messi and a hat trick by his heir apparent, France forward Kylian Mbappé.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...Premium
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“It’s just crazy that it became a reality this way,” Messi said. “I craved for this so much. I knew God would bring this gift to me. I had the feeling that this (World Cup) was the one.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 12:51:19 pm
Next Story

Health and Wellness: A support group by cancer survivors in Mumbai provides much-needed succour to patients

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 19: Latest News
close