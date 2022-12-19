Watch: Lionel Messi facetimes with former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez, shows him the World Cup trophy

Luis Suarez has lauded his friend and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi after winning the World Cup final and called him “the best player of all time.”

“Congratulations my friend! Say what they want, you are and will be the best,” Suarez wrote on Instagram.

The former Barcelona teammates also facetimed with each other with Messi can be seen showing Suarez the World Cup.

In another heartwarming photo, Messi can be seen taking photograph of his wife with the World Cup trophy.

The photographer vs the photo 😂 pic.twitter.com/8tpwK5Ys6n — Messi Media (@LeoMessiMedia) December 18, 2022

Lionel Messi, wearing a black Qatari robe over his blue-and-white Argentina shirt, kissed the World Cup, shuffled toward his teammates and hoisted the golden trophy high in the air.

Messi on Instagram story: pic.twitter.com/aAvI0I7a1v — Messi Media (@LeoMessiMedia) December 19, 2022

In of his Instagram story Messi just put the image of the World Cup title.

De Paul taking a selfie alongside Messi pic.twitter.com/sbF3W6zyHM — Messi Media (@LeoMessiMedia) December 19, 2022

Argentina’s mid-fielder Rodrigo de Paul also took a selfie with Lionel Messi, with the reflection of the photo can be seen on the World Cup.

In probably the wildest final in the tournament’s 92-year history, Argentina won its third World Cup title by beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw featuring two goals from the 35-year-old Messi and a hat trick by his heir apparent, France forward Kylian Mbappé.

“It’s just crazy that it became a reality this way,” Messi said. “I craved for this so much. I knew God would bring this gift to me. I had the feeling that this (World Cup) was the one.”