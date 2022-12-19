scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Watch: Lionel Messi consoles Kylian Mbappe after the World Cup final

Kylian Mbappe after his heroics in the final has won the golden boot. He scored eight goals in the tournament.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe after the World Cup final. (Screengrab)
FIFA has released a video of Argentina’s star Lionel Messi consoling his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe after the World Cup final on Sunday night. Argentina beat France on penalties at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

In the video Messi can be seen hugging Mbappe and Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni was also seen shaking the hands with Mbappe. The video captioned Messi ❤️ Mbappe.

In a nailbiting game, Argentina opened the scoring with Messi’s penalty in the 22nd minute. The lead was doubled by Angle Di Maria before halftime.

At this point, it looked like all of Argentina and then came a twist in the second half. France superstar Kylian Mbappe stuck two back-to-back goals within a space of a minute in 80th and 81st minute to bring France back on level terms.

The game went to extra time and this wasn’t the end of the drama. Messi’s 108th-minute goal gave back the lead to Argentina which lasted for 10 minutes only to see Mbappe score again and finish his hat trick in the World Cup final.

Brazilian legend Pele congratulates Messi, Mbappe for World Cup feats

The game went to penalties. Argentina won 4-2.

Messi has won the first World Cup of his career and this is the third World Cup for Argentina.

How did the Lionel Messi's Argentina team celebrate the World Cup win

Emiliano Martinez on the other hand played a key part in Argentina’s win in penalties in the final and the Netherlands’ win in the quarterfinal won the golden glove.

Argentina becomes the second team in the history of the tournament to win the World Cup after losing the first game. They lost their opening game to Saudi Arabia. The other team who did it is Spain.

Latest Comment
