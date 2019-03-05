Watch: Lionel Messi can do it all with football, and table tennis ball

After completing various football challenges including one with Mohamed Salah, Barcelona captain Lionel Messi showed off his skills with a ping pong racket, as shown in a video posted by International Table Tennis Federation with the caption #NotJustPingPong.

In the video shot for a commercial, Messi is given a challenge to hit a ball kept on a bottle of cold drink with another bottle using the racket. It took a smiling Messi all of two attempts to succeed in the challenge and he makes it look so easy.

This is not the first time Messi is seen playing table tennis. In a video that came out in 2011, a younger looking Messi was seen playing a mean game of Ping pong for another commercial. Here is the video:

Earlier, Messi and Salah were seen in a faceoff in amazing trick challenges for an advertisement that went viral. The two football stars took on each other in various challenges for ‘Last Can Standing’ commercial of Pepsi. The two forwards fought it out for the last can available at a petrol pump.

The left-footed forwards Messi and Salah go for a can of Pepsi at a petrol pump at the same time only to find out that there is only one can left. And that’s when they decide to fight it out with a series of football tricks and shots.