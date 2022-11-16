scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

WATCH: Lionel Messi arrives in Qatar for first pre-World Cup training session with Argentina

Argentina's first open training session at the Al Nahyan Stadium attracted matchday large numbers in the stands.

Lionel Messi (centre) trains alongside his Argentina teammates ahead of their pre-tournament warm-up match vs UAE. (Photo: Argentina Football/Twitter)

Lionel Messi and Argentina arrived in Doha, Qatar ahead of the FIFA World Cup on Monday ahead of their pre-tournament warm up match with UAE in Abu Dhabi on November 16, Wednesday.

The star-studded squad took part in an open training session at the Al Nahyan Stadium on the same day. A training session that attracted quite the numbers. Here, have a look.

The match day tickets for the Argentina-UAE fixture at the same venue were sold-out in 24 hours.

Argentina are drawn in Group C of the World Cup alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland and will kick off their campaign against the Saudi on November 22.

Two-time winners Argentina walk into the tournament as one of the favorites with a 35-game unbeaten streak since 2019 summer, winning the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 Finalissima against Italy.

Argentina, under the captaincy of Lionel Messi reached the final of the 2014 edition of the competition but lost to Germany in the extra time following a Mario Gotze goal. Lionel Messi was named as the player of the competition.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 01:05:38 pm
