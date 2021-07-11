Inside dressing room: Watch Lionel Messi celebrate Copa America win with Argentina squad

Lionel Messi was unusually quiet in Argentina’s 1-0 win over Brazil on Saturday but his joy held no bounds after La Albiceleste lifted the Copa America title on Sunday.

This victory means a first major title for Messi in the blue and white jersey of the national team.

Messi, who has won the FIFA Player of the Year award a record six times, had won every club and individual honour with Barcelona but was yearning for a title with his national team. Before Sunday’s victory, he had lost all four of his previous finals with Argentina.

The 34-year old had shown his frustration with the defeats, retiring after losing the 2016 Copa America to Chile only to return to the international fold a few weeks later.

In the end, he did not throw in the towel and finally succeeded.

This was a locker room celebration Messi and his teammates will never forget 🎉🇦🇷🏆 (via kunaguero, nicolasotamendi30, angeldimariajm IG) pic.twitter.com/WZMVGrzmf7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 11, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sergio Leonel Agüero (@kunaguero)

Messi did not score in the final but finished as the joint top scorer in Copa America. Messi also had five assists in the tournament.