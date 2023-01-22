scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Advertisement

Watch: Lacazette hat trick puts Lyon through to Cup’s round of 16

The hat trick was completed midway through the second half, taking Lacazette's season tally to 14 in 21 games since rejoining Lyon from Arsenal.

Alexandre Lacazette celebrates a goal. (Twitter/ @OL_English)

Alexandre Lacazette’s hat trick ensured Lyon avoided a French Cup upset by beating fifth-tier Chambery 3-0 to reach the round of 16 on Saturday.

Lyon is under pressure from its unhappy fans after poor recent performances and could ill afford to slip up at home.

Lacazette settled nerves with his first goal in the 11th minute and made it 2-0 in the 33rd, set up both times by Brazilian Teté.

The hat trick was completed midway through the second half, taking Lacazette’s season tally to 14 in 21 games since rejoining Lyon from Arsenal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Capital’s G20 checklist: What’s set to change in Delhi ahead of the...
Capital’s G20 checklist: What’s set to change in Delhi ahead of the...
Sexual harassment allegations: Deadlock broke after wrestlers assured of ...
Sexual harassment allegations: Deadlock broke after wrestlers assured of ...
Sunny side up: 80 pc kids in Karnataka pick eggs over bananas & chikk...
Sunny side up: 80 pc kids in Karnataka pick eggs over bananas & chikk...
Tavleen Singh writes: Democracy and freedom are worth defending, these ar...
Tavleen Singh writes: Democracy and freedom are worth defending, these ar...

There were no upsets as Toulouse, Lorient, Reims and Angers were the other top-flight teams to go through.

Toulouse scored twice in four minutes as it beat Ajaccio 2-0 in an all-first division game. Zakaria Aboukhlal and Rafael Ratao netted midway through the second half.

Lorient won on penalty kicks at second-tier Bastia following a 1-1 draw, and Reims triumphed at fourth-tier Les Herbiers 3-0.

Advertisement

Angers scraped a 1-0 win at Olympique Strasbourg Koenigshoffen, which has the longest name but was the smallest team left and plays in the Alsace regional league.

Top-flight neighbor Strasbourg allowed the minnow to borrow its stadium and nearly 20,000 fans attended. OSK normally has 100 fans watching its home games.

Angers is rock bottom of the first division and has not won a league game since September, so defender Miha Blazic’s 16th-minute goal was a relief.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 08:25 IST
Next Story

Pockets full of rice as polls draw near in Chhattisgarh

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 22: Latest News
close