Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Watch: Kylian Mbappe’s reaction to Neymar’s freekick

Neymar is seen taking a free kick outside the penalty box he strikes it cleanly into the top left corner of the goal. The goalkeeper did not even move to try to save the ball.

PSG superstar Neymar Jr (left) and Kylian Mbappe. (Screengrab)
Watch: Kylian Mbappe's reaction to Neymar's freekick
Paris Saint Germain(PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is awestruck after his teammate Neymar Jr takes a free kick during warmups ahead of the team’s Ligue 1 clash against Stade de Reims on Sunday.

In a video released by Prime Video Sport France Neymar is seen taking a free kick outside the penalty box he strikes it cleanly into the top left corner of the goal. The goalkeeper did not even move to try to save the ball.

Incediently Neymar scored in the game. However, PSG’s mediocre run in Ligue 1 continued as they fell to a last-gasp 1-1 draw at home against Reims after being reduced to 10 men.

Neymar scored early in the second half in the 51st minute before Marco Verratti was shown a straight red card shortly after coming on as a substitute, with Folarin Balogun equalising six minutes into stoppage time.

PSG, who again lacked creativity, missed out on an opportunity to extend their Ligue 1 lead to five points after the chasing pack of RC Lens, Olympique de Marseille and Monaco also grabbed only one point on Saturday.

The capital side, who had lost two of their three previous games, have 48 points from 20 games with Lens on 45 and Marseille on 43 in an open title race.

Reims are 11th on 26 points after stretching their Ligue 1 unbeaten run to 12 games.

“I don’t have the words to describe this match. We need to change our mindset,” said PSG midfielder Danilo Pereira.

“We have to be able to suffer together. If we can’t do that it’s going to be tough for us.”

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 14:33 IST
