Watch: Kylian Mbappe’s incredible body feint that leaves Denmark’s Rasmus Kristensen flat on floor

“Kylian is an extraordinary player. He has the ability to make the difference at any time no matter what the other team plans to contain him,” France coach Didier Deschamps said after France’s 2-1 win over Denmark on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappe will turn 24 in less than a month, but the PSG star is already carrying his team on the shoulder. His performance against Denmark proves he will be one of the greatest in the coming time.

It is not only his speed, and scoring prowess, but his ability to destroy opponents are also incredible. On Saturday, he showed a glimpse of his magic when his incredible body feint left Denmark’s right-back Rasmus Kristensen flat on the floor. Kristensen had no clue what to do following the wizardry of Mbappe.

Mbappe put his team in front in the 61st minute and then scored the winner with his right thigh in the 86th as Les Bleus became the first team at this year’s tournament to advance from the group stage.

Denmark defender Andreas Christensen equalized for his team with a header in the 68th.

Mbappe scored four goals when France won the World Cup four years ago, including one in the final. He now has 31 goals for France, moving him one ahead of Just Fontaine — the all-time leading scorer at a single World Cup with 13 goals at the 1958 tournament.

He joined another France great, playmaker Zinedine Zidane, with 31 goals.