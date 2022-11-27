scorecardresearch
Watch: Kylian Mbappe’s incredible body feint that leaves Denmark’s Rasmus Kristensen flat on floor

France became the first defending champions to reach the round of 16 at the World Cup since Brazil in 2006, beating Denmark 2-1 with Mbappe scoring both goals.

France's Kylian Mbappe raises his arms at the end of a World Cup group D soccer match against Denmark at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar. (AP)

“Kylian is an extraordinary player. He has the ability to make the difference at any time no matter what the other team plans to contain him,” France coach Didier Deschamps said after France’s 2-1 win over Denmark on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappe will turn 24 in less than a month, but the PSG star is already carrying his team on the shoulder. His performance against Denmark proves he will be one of the greatest in the coming time.

Read |Rock-star Kylian Mbappe powers defending champions France into Last 16 with double strike

It is not only his speed, and scoring prowess, but his ability to destroy opponents are also incredible. On Saturday, he showed a glimpse of his magic when his incredible body feint left Denmark’s right-back Rasmus Kristensen flat on the floor. Kristensen had no clue what to do following the wizardry of Mbappe.

Mbappe put his team in front in the 61st minute and then scored the winner with his right thigh in the 86th as Les Bleus became the first team at this year’s tournament to advance from the group stage.

Denmark defender Andreas Christensen equalized for his team with a header in the 68th.

Mbappe scored four goals when France won the World Cup four years ago, including one in the final. He now has 31 goals for France, moving him one ahead of Just Fontaine — the all-time leading scorer at a single World Cup with 13 goals at the 1958 tournament.

He joined another France great, playmaker Zinedine Zidane, with 31 goals.

