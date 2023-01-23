Watch: Kylian Mbappe mimics Emiliano Martinez’s Golden Glove celebration

Kylian Mbappe has been filmed mimicking Emiliano Martinez’s s Golden Glove celebration by holding an award around his crotch area.

After collecting his Golden Glove award, Martinez rather rudely placed it in his crotch area on the podium. In footage going viral, Mbappe has been filmed replicating those very same antics at PSG’s training headquarters.

Kylian Mbappe imitating Emiliano Martinez’s Golden Glove celebration with his award 🇫🇷😭💀💀pic.twitter.com/Y4ItCU1cTW — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) January 22, 2023

Martinez’s explanation for the gesture was that he did it in response to boos from the France supporters.

However, FIFA had released a statement on the incident, saying that Argentina breached its code of conduct.

“Potential breaches of articles 11 (Offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play) and 12 (Misconduct of players and officials) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, as well as of article 44 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Regulations,” the statement read.

Mbappe too, was unfazed by Martinez’s antics, however, and issued a mature response.

“I talked with him after the match,” Mbappe told reporters last month.

“I congratulated him. For him it was a life goal. For me too, but I lost, so I have to be a good sport. Celebrations are not my problem, I don’t waste time on such trivial things.”