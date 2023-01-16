Watch: Kylian Mbappe messes up Lionel Messi’s inch-perfect pass

Kylian Mbapped failed to finish from a close range from a brilliant pass from Lionel Messi as PSG suffered their back-to-back defeats in the Ligue 1.

In the 69th minute of the match, Messi sent Mbappé a neat pass, but the striker decided against curling the past ball goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, and instead fired over.

Messi gives Mbappe this perfect pass and look at what the “perfect finisher” did 😭pic.twitter.com/Jo6X4dSSDx — Bla Yaw✝🇬🇭 (@obrempong__) January 15, 2023

Mbappe making his 200th league appearance started from the bench. PSG started with Messi and Neymar in attack before bringing on Mbappé — top scorer at the World Cup in Qatar — early in the second half but still managed only one shot on target in the whole game under driving rain.

PSG was expected to line up with Messi, Mbappé and Neymar for the first time since before the World Cup. But Galtier surprisingly started Hugo Ekitiké, with Mbappé on the bench, and with 16-year-old Warren Zaïre-Emery in midfield.

Neymar was anonymous for most of the game, becoming more visible near the end to argue with Rennes defenders when it was too late.

PSG is leading the points table but the gap is reduced to just three points to second-place Lens.