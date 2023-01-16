scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Watch: Kylian Mbappe messes up Lionel Messi’s inch-perfect pass

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé couldn't stop PSG from losing 1-0 at Rennes for a second straight-away defeat in the Ligue 1.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe kicks the ball during the League One soccer match Rennes against Paris Saint-Germain at the Roazhon Park stadium. (AP)
Kylian Mbapped failed to finish from a close range from a brilliant pass from Lionel Messi as PSG suffered their back-to-back defeats in the Ligue 1.

In the 69th minute of the match, Messi sent Mbappé a neat pass, but the striker decided against curling the past ball goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, and instead fired over.

Mbappe making his 200th league appearance started from the bench. PSG started with Messi and Neymar in attack before bringing on Mbappé — top scorer at the World Cup in Qatar — early in the second half but still managed only one shot on target in the whole game under driving rain.

PSG was expected to line up with Messi, Mbappé and Neymar for the first time since before the World Cup. But Galtier surprisingly started Hugo Ekitiké, with Mbappé on the bench, and with 16-year-old Warren Zaïre-Emery in midfield.

Neymar was anonymous for most of the game, becoming more visible near the end to argue with Rennes defenders when it was too late.

PSG is leading the points table but the gap is reduced to just three points to second-place Lens.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 12:32 IST
