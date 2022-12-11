scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Watch: Kylian Mbappe bursts into laughter after Harry Kane misses penalty for England

A clip of Kylian Mbappe celebrating wildly after Kane missed his chance has gone viral on social media.

Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane. (AP)
Trailing 2-1 against France, England was given a lifeline via VAR when Theo Hernandez challenged Mason Mount and the Three Lions were awarded a penalty. But skipper Harry Kane sent his spot kick wildly over the bar.

That penalty chance came in the 84th minute and the shot sailed well over the crossbar and flew into the stands.

At the same moment, France forward Kylian Mbappe was spotted celebrating emphatically as Kane stood motionless on the spot.

He pulled the front of his white England shirt up over his mouth, doing his best to ignore the wild scene going on around him as an immediate return to the World Cup semifinals slipped away.

It was the chance to get back on even terms, exactly 30 minutes after Kane had scored from that same penalty spot to make it 1-1.

The match ended 2-1, with France back in the semifinals and England gone — the team’s earliest elimination from a major soccer tournament since the 2016 European Championship.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 10:51:00 am
