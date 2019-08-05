Watch: Kyle Walker’s incredible clearance rescues Manchester City in Community Shield

Premier League champions Manchester City had a great start to the new season with Pep Guardiola’s men defeating Liverpool on penalties Sunday to win the Community Shield trophy at the Wembley. But City have defender Kyle Walker to thank for an incredible scissor-kick clearance towards the end of the match to keep them in the reckoning.

Advertising

Had it not been for the City defender’s 92nd-minute heroics, the English Premier League champions would have been trailing after Liverpool levelled the game at 1-1 in the 77th minute.

In the 92nd minute, Mo Salah headed the ball towards the goal and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo seemed to have given up. Walker, however, showed off some acrobatic skills for arguably one of the best off-the-line goal clearances.

Walker’s goal-line clearance proved crucial as City went on to beat Liverpool 5-4 in a penalty shootout to win the Community Shield. Walker also reacted to the save after the match saying, “All that #Kyling practice finally paid off!”

Great way to start the season. First trophy sorted!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FPbJ8EjmQ7 — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) August 4, 2019

Walker’s defensive heroics were one of the biggest talking points of the game and here are some reactions from Twitter:

Best goal line clearance I’ve ever seen, take a bow @kylewalker2 pic.twitter.com/ItzhGsXdsD — MCFC (@CitySection) August 4, 2019

Former Liverpool player Raheem Sterling gave the champions the lead 12th minute into the match but Liverpool equalised through Joel Matip’s header in the second half.

Liverpool begin the Premier League season on Friday at home against newly-promoted Norwich City, while City begin their quest for a third consecutive title away at West Ham United.