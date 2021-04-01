Watch: Kosovo player scores insane goal from halfway line against Spain

Besar Halimi is not the most well-known footballer in Europe. (Twitter)

Spain pulled off a convincing 3-1 win at home to Kosovo in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday although goalkeeper Unai Simon had a night to forget, committing a tremendous blunder far from his area to cost his side a goal.

Dani Olmo gave Spain a deserved lead in the 34th minute with a delicate chip to add to his stoppage-time winner against Georgia in their previous outing, while Ferran Torres fired in the second goal two minutes later.

Spain looked in total control as they dominated possession and played with purpose but they allowed Kosovo back into the game in the 70th minute when Simon lost the ball after rushing out of his box and Besar Halimi ruthlessly pounced and scored from a distance.

What a goal, what a finish. Besar Halimi scores a sensational goal for #KOSOVO 🇽🇰 vs spain. pic.twitter.com/0kah3nfIJL — Xhemajl Rexha (@xhemajl_rexha) March 31, 2021

Halimi gave an absolute masterclass in how to undermine a sweeper-keeper by scoring from miles out when Unai Simón bungled a clearance after rushing out of his goal. By the time the ball had completely escaped the control of Athletic Bilbao’s shot-stopper, the strike was there to be had, but finding the net from so far out was never going to be easy.

But even with half of Spain’s defence dashing back to the goal-line to try and preserve their clean sheet, the Kosovo international still executed a sensational strike.

The home side promptly restored their two-goal cushion five minutes later though thanks to a header from Gerard Moreno and saw out the win to move top of Group B with seven points after three games.

As for Besar Halimi, he’s not the most well-known footballer in Europe. He currently plays for second-tier German outfit SV Sandhausen, where the Kosovo international has scored just once in 12 appearances this term.

Nevertheless, it’s a goal that is sure to be played over and over again for many years to come. Pure class from Halimi.