Watch: Jurgen Klopp gives mouthful to a pitch-invading Liverpool fan who injured Andy Robertson

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not happy with a pitch-invading fan who injured Andy Robertson, while celebrating Roberto Firmino’s 88th-minute goal.

The left-back looked visibly in pain before stewards dragged the fan away.

Robertson was able to continue but as the supporter was brought past Klopp, the manager gave a mouthful to the fan.

Klopp was gunning for him, my view pic.twitter.com/7CZAv117rn — The Anfield Iron (@theanfieldiron) March 5, 2023

Klopp lauded Robertson after the game after Liverpool registered their biggest-ever competitive win against United. Liverpool humiliated Manchester United 7-0.

“Robbo is Robbo,” Klopp said. “He had a 90-minute break (after being rested against Wolves) and I though he benefited from that today.

“A top performance today, a flying Scotsman! That’s a top situation.”

Next up for Liverpool is a Saturday lunchtime trip to Bournemouth before they have the difficult task of salvaging a Champions League round of 16 tie with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool were humbled 5-2 at Anfield in the first leg.