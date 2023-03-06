scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Watch: Jurgen Klopp gives mouthful to a pitch-invading Liverpool fan who injured Andy Robertson

Klopp was angry after a fan took out Liverpoll players in the goal celebration against Manchester United.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was absolutely furious at a pitch-invader. (Screengrab)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not happy with a pitch-invading fan who injured Andy Robertson, while celebrating Roberto Firmino’s 88th-minute goal.

The left-back looked visibly in pain before stewards dragged the fan away.

Robertson was able to continue but as the supporter was brought past Klopp, the manager gave a mouthful to the fan.

Klopp lauded Robertson after the game after Liverpool registered their biggest-ever competitive win against United. Liverpool humiliated Manchester United 7-0.

“Robbo is Robbo,” Klopp said. “He had a 90-minute break (after being rested against Wolves) and I though he benefited from that today.

“A top performance today, a flying Scotsman! That’s a top situation.”

Next up for Liverpool is a Saturday lunchtime trip to Bournemouth before they have the difficult task of salvaging a Champions League round of 16 tie with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool were humbled 5-2 at Anfield in the first leg.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 08:13 IST
