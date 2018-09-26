WATCH: Jose Mourinho, Paul Pogba in frosty exchange during training 

Paul Pogba exchanging words with Jose Mourinho during the training session on Wednesday at Carrington. (Screengrab/SkySportsNews) Paul Pogba exchanging words with Jose Mourinho during the training session on Wednesday at Carrington. (Screengrab/SkySportsNews)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on Wednesday morning got into a forsty exchange of words with French midfielder Paul Pogba. A video in connection to this incident was released by Sky Sports, who were present during the club’s training session at Carrington ground.

In the 30-seconds clip, Pogba is seen sharing high-five with Michael Carrick, former United midfielder who’s now a coach, and then exchanging pleasantries with non-coaching staffs present at the venue. However, this is followed by a brief exchange of words between him and manager Jose Mourinho, which seemed to rattle the French footballer.

Pogba in the clip can be spotted shrugging his arms and asking, “Who, me?”, to which Mourinho responds “get out.”

JUST IN! ?? Frosty footage just in from @ManUtd‘s training session between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho… ?? What has been said between the pair this morning? ?? pic.twitter.com/nRiTEgDJlH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) 26 September 2018

The clash between the heavyweights of football comes after the midfielder was stripped from his vice-captain’s role at the club. Pogba, who led the team in three occasions this season in the absence of regular skipper Antonio Valencia, was informed about this move after United were knocked out of the League Cup on penalties by second-tier Derby County.

Mourinho, however, asserted that there were absolutely no rifts between him and the midfielder. “The only truth is that I made the decision that Paul will not be a second (vice) captain anymore but no fallout, no problems at all,” Mourinho said after Tuesday’s clash against Derby County. Pogba was not a part of the squad when Manchester United played Derby County at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Manchester United, currently seventh on the Premier League table, also went on to play an 1-1 draw against Wolves at home on Saturday. The midfielder then was very critical of the result and he urged the team to play more attacking football.

Before the start of the 2018-19 season, it was speculated that Paul Pogba would land up in Barcelona but the £45m bid by the Catalan club was turned down by United.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd