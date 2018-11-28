WATCH: Jose Mourinho smashes bottles after Marouane Fellaini’s injury-time goal

After playing out a goalless draw against Crystal Palace last weekend at Old Trafford, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho almost saw his side registering a similar result against Young Boys in a Champions League fixture on Tuesday night. But an injury time goal from midfielder Marouane Fellaini saw the Red Devils surpassing their opponent by a 1-0 victory and qualifying for the knockout stages.

A long diagonal pass from Luke Shaw was picked up by the Belgian inside the box, as he wrestled with two defenders and was able to send across a left-footed shot at the bottom of left corner in the first minute of the Extra Time.

The late goal prompted Jose Mourinho to go into another bizarre celebration mode as he kicked bottles and then picked up a drinks holder, only to smash it on the ground. In doing so, he splashed water over the fans who were sitting just across him.

Mourinho’s reaction to Fellaini’s winner. You and us all Jose, mate. pic.twitter.com/0J8D1c8CJx — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) November 27, 2018

With the win, United, along with Juventus, who defeated Valencia 1-0 on Tuesday, qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League. After the match, Mourinho said: “The most important thing is a goal. Of course I’m happy with the intensity the boys put in, it’s not difficult to cope with the pressure of a result that doesn’t suit us. Some of my lovers, for the ones who like stats, 14 seasons in the Champions League, 14 times past the group stages, never left behind. The one season I wasn’t I won the Europa League.”