‘It was the run of a child’: Watch Jose Mourinho’s 50-metre sprint as Roma score dramatic winner

José Mourinho marked the 1,000th game of his coaching career by running the length of the field to celebrate Stephan El Shaarawy’s late winner in a 2-1 victory over Sassuolo.

Bryan Cristante had put Roma ahead following a free kick before the break and Filip Ðuricic equalized before the hour mark following an excellent setup from Domenico Berardi.

El Shaarawy’s goal came with a curling effort that bounced in off the far post. Roma’s entire squad — including Mourinho — reacted by running down to share the moment before the Curva Sud where the team’s “ultra” fans sit.

Roma, which has won all five of its matches — including two UEFA Conference League playoff games — under Mourinho, leads Milan and Napoli on goal difference.

It was the 639th win of Mourinho’s career.

“During the week, I lied to myself, telling everyone this was not a special game. I was trying to convince myself it was not special. It was a special match,” Mourinho said. “It was a match with a special number for me, which I will remember until the last day of my life.

“I didn’t feel 58 today. I felt 10, 12 or 14 years old — the age when you start to dream of a career in soccer. It was the run of a child.”

Ibrahimovic scores after 7 minutes

Seven minutes.

That’s all that Zlatan Ibrahimovic required after four months out for a left knee injury — including surgery — before he scored in his first match back Sunday.

Ibrahimovic came off the bench on the hour mark then quickly redirected a cross from Ante Rebic from close range for AC Milan’s second goal in a 2-0 victory over Lazio.

INTER MISSTEP

Inter Milan made the first misstep of its title defense with a draw at Sampdoria.

The result left the Nerazzurri two points behind the leaders.

CONFLICT OF INTEREST

Promoted Salernitana was routed 4-0 at Torino and has now conceded 11 goals and scored only two in three consecutive losses on its return to Serie A for the first time in nearly a quarter century.

Originally owned by Lazio president Claudio Lotito, the Italian Soccer Federation ordered a change in ownership for Salernitana due to conflict of interest rules that prevent multiple teams in the top division from having the same owner.

In June, control of Salernitana was handed over to a trust that must find a new owner by the end of the year.

Elsewhere, an 89th-minute goal from Lazar Samardžic earned Udinese a 1-0 win at Spezia to extend the Friuli club’s unbeaten start; and Genoa came back from two goals down for a 3-2 win at Cagliari.