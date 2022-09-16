scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Watch: Joe Hart apologises reporter for accidently hitting her with the ball

"My goalie coach was probably five yards away. That's why my career's gone where it's gone," Hart jokingly quipped.

Hart won two Premier League titles and three domestic cups with City before joining Torino and West Ham on loan. (Twitter)

Former Manchester City and current Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart issued an apology to a reporter for accidently hitting her with a ball during the warmup ahead of a Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk.

The reporter was on camera when she was hit with the ball which came off the boot of the former England keeper, which made her turn around and smile before returning to her job.

After the match, Hart apologised to the reporter and asked if she was live on TV at the time and she replied in the affirmative.

“My goalie coach was probably five yards away. That’s why my career’s gone where it’s gone,” Hart jokingly quipped.

Hart won two Premier League titles and three domestic cups with City before joining Torino and West Ham on loan. He would then spent two seasons at Burnley and a year at Tottenham before joining Celtic where he won the Scottish title last season.

He also has 75 England caps but has not featured for the national side since 2017.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 04:21:38 pm
