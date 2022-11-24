scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Watch: Japanese celebrate great win over Germany in streets and malls back home

There were videos of people celebrating in the stands, fans back home celebrating in the streets of Shibuya in Tokyo as well as people losing their minds in malls.

People celebrate at Shibuya crossing in Tokyo, as Japan's national soccer team won against Germany in the World Cup in Qatar, early Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.(Kyodo News via AP)

Japan followed Saudi Arabia’s against Argentina as the Samurai Blues came back from one goal down to defeat four time World Champions Germany on Wednesday.

After that huge upset, there were countless videos of Japanese fans celebrating the momentous occasion.

After the match, as is tradition by the Japanese fans, they even cleaned up the stadium.

In the match, late goals by substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano gave Japan the incredible victory. Four-times champions Germany had looked to be cruising to a routine victory via Ilkay Guendogan’s first-half penalty but paid a fatal price for profligacy in front of goal.

The shock result was a repeat of their 2018 World Cup nightmare when, as defending champions, they lost their opener to Mexico and, after another defeat by South Korea, were condemned to an unheard of group-stage exit.

The Asian team, half of them who play their club football in Germany, had shown almost nothing in attack until a series of second-half substitutions injected some energy into their first competitive fixture against a country that did so much to develop the game in Japan in the middle of the 20th century.

Doan equalised in the 75th minute before Asano smashed home the winner in the 83rd for a stunning turnaround.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 12:40:07 am
