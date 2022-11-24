Watch: Japanese celebrate great win over Germany in streets and malls back home

Japan followed Saudi Arabia’s against Argentina as the Samurai Blues came back from one goal down to defeat four time World Champions Germany on Wednesday.

After that huge upset, there were countless videos of Japanese fans celebrating the momentous occasion.

There were videos of people celebrating in the stands, fans back home celebrating in the streets of Shibuya in Tokyo as well as people losing their minds in malls.

After the match, as is tradition by the Japanese fans, they even cleaned up the stadium.

After their shocking win against Germany, Japan fans stayed after the match to clean up the stadium.

In the match, late goals by substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano gave Japan the incredible victory. Four-times champions Germany had looked to be cruising to a routine victory via Ilkay Guendogan’s first-half penalty but paid a fatal price for profligacy in front of goal.

The shock result was a repeat of their 2018 World Cup nightmare when, as defending champions, they lost their opener to Mexico and, after another defeat by South Korea, were condemned to an unheard of group-stage exit.

The Asian team, half of them who play their club football in Germany, had shown almost nothing in attack until a series of second-half substitutions injected some energy into their first competitive fixture against a country that did so much to develop the game in Japan in the middle of the 20th century.

Doan equalised in the 75th minute before Asano smashed home the winner in the 83rd for a stunning turnaround.