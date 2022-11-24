scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Watch: Japan fans clean up litter while players leave a spotless dressing room after famous win over Germany

Japan fans cleaned up the stadium after a shock World Cup win over Germany.

Japan registered a shock win over Germany. (AP/FIFA)

After Japanese substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals on Wednesday to help Japan come from behind and upset Germany 2-1, Japanese fans celebrated the win by collecting the litter and cleaning up the area before leaving the stadium spik and span. In a video that has gone viral, the Japan fans were seen picking up the litter in the area they occupied.

Similarly, the players also behaved with impeccable politeness, cleaning their dressing room. But before departing they even left a thank you note in Japanese and Arabic.

The origami Paper Cranes used in the pic are a symbol of peace.

Meanwhile, it was the first competitive meeting between Japan and Germany in the World Cup.

They played two friendlies in the past, with Germany winning 3-0 in 2004 before a 2-2 draw in 2006.

It was Ilkay Gündogan, who had given four-time champions Germany the lead with a first-half penalty. But Doan, who plays for Freiburg, pounced on a rebound to equalize in the 76th minute after Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer blocked a shot from Takumi Minamino.

Then Asano, who plays for Bochum, sprinted clear of Nico Schlotterbeck and beat Neuer from a narrow angle in the 83rd minute.

Incidentally, Germany had outplayed Japan for much of Wednesday’s match and had 24 attempts on goal compared to Japan’s 11. The Japanese had only 24 percent possession and yet emerged victorious.

