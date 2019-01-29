Toggle Menu
WATCH: Italian coach banned for five months for head-butting rivalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/watch-italian-coach-banned-for-five-months-for-head-butting-rival-5560058/

WATCH: Italian coach banned for five months for head-butting rival

Footage of the match showed the shaven-headed Giancarlo Favarin head-butting Gaetano Mancino, assistant coach of rivals Alessandria, during a brawl at the end of a 2-2 draw between their teams on Sunday.

Italian coach banned for five months for head-butting rival
Italian Serie C team coach Lucchese has been given a five-month ban for head-butting a member of the opposing team’s staff and telling a player to break an opponent’s legs. (Source: Twitter/James_Dart)

The coach of Italian Serie C team Lucchese has been given a five-month ban for head-butting a member of the opposing team’s staff and telling a player to break an opponent’s legs.

Footage of the match showed the shaven-headed Giancarlo Favarin head-butting Gaetano Mancino, assistant coach of rivals Alessandria, during a brawl at the end of a 2-2 draw between their teams on Sunday.

Mancino was caught off-balance and knocked to the ground by the blow. Serie C’s disciplinary tribunal said in a statement that Favarin made “blasphemous remarks” during the match and “invited his own player to ‘break the legs’ of an opponent.”

He also “began a slanging match with a member of the opposing team’s staff at the peak of which he hit the latter with a violent head butt, making him fall to the ground “.

Mancino, meanwhile, was given a two-match ban for “offensive and provocative behaviour towards the coach of the rival team during the match.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Asian confederation joins FIFA in urging release of Bahraini player
2 Brazilian mother narrates a football game for blind son from the stands
3 Vincent Kompany's Manchester City future uncertain, says Pep Guardiola