WATCH: ‘Incredible’, Magician leaves Messi mesmerized with his card trick

Lionel Messi has earned the title of a magician. For what he produces on the football pitch. Zig zag dribbles, cutting edge passes that no one else sees, and astonishing goals.

But seldom is the magician footballer left mesmerized by watching someone else’s sorcery. One such incident happened at a charity gala in Paris last Thursday that saw several of the Paris Saint Germain players feature apart from Messi.

In a recent video that’s been doing rounds on social media, Julius Dein, one of the world’s leading illusionists can be seen performing a card trick with the Argentine World Cup winning captain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julius Dein (@juliusdein)

“You know French, what did he say?” Messi laughingly asked his teammate. Despite having conceded before that he doesn’t know how to converse in English, Messi can be seen understanding Dien’s instructions just well with his partner, Antonella standing by his side.

The 35-year-old recently scored in PSG’s 3-1 win over Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

PSG currently lead in French league and are five points clear of second placed Racing Club de Lens after 21 games each.