WATCH: In two different FA Cup matches on the same night, Casemiro and Son strike sweet from distance

Saturday night FA Cup fixtures saw pretty much regulations results without an iota of a surprise. Manchester United beat Reading 3-1, conceding the goal only late in the game. Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand didn’t concede in their fourth round cup game to Preston, beating the hosts 3-0.

Both games however, had a common thread. A brace scorer. Casemiro for United and Son Heung-min for Spurs. And, the duo scored a goal each from outside the box, wowing their fans.

While Casemiro scored his first by cleverly dinking the ball over the Reading goalkeeper, his second came from well outside the box. The Brazilian pounced on to a set up from Fred, pulling the trigger from the inward left channel for the ball to end up on the far post, a curler.

CASEMIRO FROM DISTANCE FOR HIS SECOND GOAL 😱 pic.twitter.com/O5nLQD9Ml1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 28, 2023

Son on the other hand, spaced himself in the inward right channel outside the Preston box. The South Korea star forward received a pass from the right, cut in and gave it a spin for the far corner.

WHAT A GOAL FROM SON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vRuqYTXkDl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 28, 2023

With the wins, United and Spurs moved to the fifth round of England’s oldest club competition.

The draw for the FA Cup fifth round will take place on Monday, January 30.