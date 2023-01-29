scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
WATCH: In two different FA Cup matches on the same night, Casemiro and Son strike sweet from distance

Both Son and Casemiro scored braces as United and Spurs hit three past their opposition in the FA Cup fourth round matches.

Screengrab: Son and Casemiro strike from distance in their respective FA Cup matches. (ESPN)

Saturday night FA Cup fixtures saw pretty much regulations results without an iota of a surprise. Manchester United beat Reading 3-1, conceding the goal only late in the game. Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand didn’t concede in their fourth round cup game to Preston, beating the hosts 3-0.

Both games however, had a common thread. A brace scorer. Casemiro for United and Son Heung-min for Spurs. And, the duo scored a goal each from outside the box, wowing their fans.

While Casemiro scored his first by cleverly dinking the ball over the Reading goalkeeper, his second came from well outside the box. The Brazilian pounced on to a set up from Fred, pulling the trigger from the inward left channel for the ball to end up on the far post, a curler.

Son on the other hand, spaced himself in the inward right channel outside the Preston box. The South Korea star forward received a pass from the right, cut in and gave it a spin for the far corner.

With the wins, United and Spurs moved to the fifth round of England’s oldest club competition.

The draw for the FA Cup fifth round will take place on Monday, January 30.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 10:16 IST
