Watch: In an epic brain fade, Valour FC forward William Akio bizarrely kicks the ball away from goal

In a rare football action, Valour FC’s William Akio cleared his own team-mate’s would-be goal off the line during their Canadian Premier League game against HFX Wanderers on Sunday.

Though the Valour FC defeated HFX Wanderers FC 1-0 at IG Field, Akio’s brain fade moment became the talk of the town. Valour FC banked their third straight win to climb into fifth place in the league table.

Unbelievable! Is this the greatest miss of all time?

In Canadian premier League, South Sudan striker, William Akio missed a goal from on the line. His side Valour FC later got a goal to beat HFX Wanderers 1-0#Fabregas #Gnabry #LadyT #Bayern #EnoughisEnough #SenatorAbbo #CaniDM pic.twitter.com/UV8U7WBjtS — Beta Striker (@betterstriker) July 11, 2022

The game started with an up-tempo and just before the 20-minute mark, though, Valour seemed to have found the opening goal. Alessandro Riggi led to the ball trickling through goalkeeper Christian Oxner, but just as it appeared to be crossing the line, Valour forward William Akio arrived and bizarrely kicked the ball away from the goal to leave the score knotted at zero.

The clip of the epic miss has gone viral. Following this, the 23-year-old striker made an official statement saying,” I’m just trying to go through the motions and let everything pass on by.It’s how you get over it, and how you respond the next game. Simple as that.”

In a Youtube video, Akio also revealed that he had been ‘absolutely bashed’ on social media and even by some friends and family.