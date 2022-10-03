scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Watch: Ilkay Gundogan grabs derby match ball from Erling Haaland and gives it to Phil Foden

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks. Manchester City thrashed Manchester United by 6-3 at the Etihad.

(L-R) Gundogan took the hat-trick ball from Haaland, and threw it towards Foden, who then picked up the ball and walked towards a smiling Haaland. (Screengrabs)

No Manchester City players had scored a hat-trick in the derby for the last 52 years. Then on Sunday evening, two come along at once with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both netting three goals each and running riot at the Etihad.

Manchester City thrashed Manchester United by 6-3 in the Manchester Derby.

The question was who among Haaland and Foden will get the derby match ball as the souvenir. On one side, it was Haaland’s third hat trick of the season – and his third in successive home league games, whereas for Foden, it was his career hat-trick.

After the match, when Haaland was applauding the fans, Gundogan went over to hug Haaland, and after doing so reached for the ball, and grab it from the Norwegian grasp and throw it toward Foden. The youngster was taken aback as the ball hit him, but happily obliged and smiled as he followed behind Haaland to clap the fans with the ball tucked under his arm.

On sharing the match ball, Haaland said: “I think we have to have two match balls for man of the match. One ball for the first half and one ball for the second half.”

City raced to a 4-0 lead in an utterly dominant display at half-time. Haaland struck twice in the space of three minutes later in half, and then set up Foden for the midfielder’s second just before halftime. After the break, Haaland completing his treble and then setting up Foden to do likewise.

For Manchester United, Substitute, Anthony Martial, scored twice in the last 10 minutes – the second from the penalty spot – but the humiliation had been complete long before.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 10:31:15 am
