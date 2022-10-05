Watch: Ibrahimovic and AC Milan send a special gift to India’s IM Vijayan

Former Indian football player and captain IM Vijayan was in for a surprise on Tuesday when he received an AC Milan jersey signed by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and other stars including Rafael Leao and Alessio Romagnoli.

Vijayan, one of India’s most decorated football players, took to social media where he posted a video where he is seen with the AC Milan number 9 jersey.

The 53-year-old took to Twitter and wrote: “An awesome gift from AC Milan football club.”

“A jersey personally signed by The Lion Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leão and Alessio Romagnoli a special thanks to the head coach of AC Milan football Acadamy of Kerala Mr. Alberto Lacandela.” Vijayan tweeted.

Vijayan, who retired from football in 2003, has been nominated for the Padma Shri Award by the AIFF executive committee this year.

He has scored 32 goals for his country in 73 games.