Watch: Granit Xhaka’s team talk before Arsenal’s win goes viral, fans hail his ‘leadership skills’

Swiss player Granit Xhaka’s team talk before Arsenal beat Spurs 2-0 has gone viral on social media and Arsenal fans couldn’t help but appreciate his leadership prowess.

In the video, the former Borussia Monchengladbach player can be seen talking to his teammates as they were stretching off in a circle on the pitch. Xhaka was motivating his clan as they were gearing up to lock horns against rivals Spurs on Sunday.

The video is recorded and uploaded by TV presenter Alison Bender and has amassed over millions of views.

While Xhaka had let his team down as he was sent off, his comeback has been remarkable for Arsenal.

Admiring his skills and his phenomenal career, Arsenal fans took to Twitter to commend the Swiss skipper.

A fan wrote: “How Xhaka turned his career around is admirable.”

Another chimed in and said: “Has anyone ever had a greater remontada in football than Granit Xhaka? He went from THE most hated player to the most respected in the entire squad.”

A third reacted: “If* we win the league, I would love it to be him and Odegaard lifting the trophy together. The ultimate zero to hero story in football that I doubt could be topped.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal has moved eight points clear at the top of the table after registering a 2-0 win achieved through a Hugo Lloris own goal and a fine strike from Odegaard.