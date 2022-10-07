scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Gimnasia La Plata vs Boca Juniors: One dead as match suspended due to tear gas

Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to stop fans pushing into the crowded venue.

Players of Gimnasia de La Plata and Boca Juniors run after the ball as tear gas invades the field in La Plata, Argentina. (AP)

The match between Gimnasia and Boca Juniors was suspended due to police repression outside the stadium. At least one person died while police clashed with the fans trying to enter the already full stadium, and police fired rubber bullets and tear gas trying to get the crowd to retreat.

The Tear gas entered the stadium, and the players could not breathe well. The referee stopped the game in the ninth minute as clouds of tear gas spread inside the stadium.

The incident came less than a week after the use of tear gas outside a soccer match in Indonesia set off a stampede that left 131 people dead.

Players retreated to their changing rooms, and many spectators flooded onto the field trying to escape the tear gas.

The Argentine Football Association posted a a statement on its Twitter account condemning the incident and violence: “The AFA strongly repudiates the events that took place today in the vicinity of Gimnasia stadium and expresses its commitment to continue working to eradicate this kind of incidents that tarnishes the spirit of football.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

In its security protocols, FIFA advises against the use of tear gas in or around stadiums in order to avoid risky situations such as in La Plata or in the Indonesian city of Malanga last Saturday, when many of the dead were crushed to death during the stampede of fans.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears
Eye on China Party CongressPremium
Eye on China Party Congress
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...Premium
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...
ISL season preview: A stepping stone and a pit stopPremium
ISL season preview: A stepping stone and a pit stop

No new date was announced for resuming the game.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-10-2022 at 10:08:22 am
Next Story

Bharat Rashtra Samithi to convene Dalit Conclave in Hyderabad: KCR

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

PM Modi declares 36th National Games open at dazzling ceremony
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 07: Latest News