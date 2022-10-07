Gimnasia La Plata vs Boca Juniors: One dead as match suspended due to tear gas

The match between Gimnasia and Boca Juniors was suspended due to police repression outside the stadium. At least one person died while police clashed with the fans trying to enter the already full stadium, and police fired rubber bullets and tear gas trying to get the crowd to retreat.

The match between Gimnasia and Boca Juniors was suspended due to police repression outside the stadium.

Tear gas entered the stadium and the players cannot breathe well.pic.twitter.com/Ow0l9rcyfP — Argentine Football League (@ArgiesFootball) October 7, 2022

The Tear gas entered the stadium, and the players could not breathe well. The referee stopped the game in the ninth minute as clouds of tear gas spread inside the stadium.

The incident came less than a week after the use of tear gas outside a soccer match in Indonesia set off a stampede that left 131 people dead.

Boca Juniors' defender Marcos Rojo throws bottles of water to fans to combat the effect of tear gas.pic.twitter.com/OCMjLuX7B8 — Argentine Football League (@ArgiesFootball) October 7, 2022

Players retreated to their changing rooms, and many spectators flooded onto the field trying to escape the tear gas.

La @afa repudia enérgicamente los hechos de público conocimiento acontecidos hoy en las inmediaciones del estadio de @gimnasiaoficial y expresa su compromiso de continuar trabajando para erradicar esta clase de episodios que empañan la fiesta del fútbol. pic.twitter.com/K7WfAZog7Z — AFA (@afa) October 7, 2022

The Argentine Football Association posted a a statement on its Twitter account condemning the incident and violence: “The AFA strongly repudiates the events that took place today in the vicinity of Gimnasia stadium and expresses its commitment to continue working to eradicate this kind of incidents that tarnishes the spirit of football.”

In its security protocols, FIFA advises against the use of tear gas in or around stadiums in order to avoid risky situations such as in La Plata or in the Indonesian city of Malanga last Saturday, when many of the dead were crushed to death during the stampede of fans.

No new date was announced for resuming the game.