Watch: German fans urge Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to coach national team

Following their group stage exit from the FIFA World Cup, the german fans have lamented the mentality of their national team and requested Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to replace Hansi Flick as the manager of the German national football team.

“Jurgen Klopp won’t be at Liverpool any longer, he’s coming to coach us,” said one fan, while talking to talkSport after Germany’s 4-2 win over Costa Rica.

Germany, the 2014 World Cup champion, also crashed out during the group phase at the 2018 tournament in Russia. At last year’s coronavirus-postponed European Championship, Germany was knocked out in the second round.

Another fan questioned the team’s mentality when they played against Spain.

“Against Japan, we lost, they played better. But against Spain, they were happy with the draw. They were not playing to win, they were playing to not to lose,” he said.

“I am empty. It is the same exact feeling I had four years ago in Russia. We had the same fate. After the high of winning the World Cup in Brazil then getting out in the group stage with the team like this…. I don’t know,” he added.

Meanwhile, one of the German fans alleged a conspiracy theory was behind their World Cup exit.

“Spain were fine with losing, Japan were winning, it looks strange,” he said.

For one German fan, the energetic Jamal Musiala,who was at the heart of most of their attacks is not ready to play for the national team.

“I am just sad. They missed a lot of chances, especially, Musiala.

“Musiala isn’t ready for the World Cup, not ready for the National Team.”

“He is doing well for Bayern Munich, but against Japan and now against COsta Rica, his performance was awful,” he said.

“The worst thing would be if Argentina win the World Cup, I’m all the way with the Three Lions,” he added.

Germany’s players spoke afterward of good performances and missed chances — as they’ve done before.

But no one had any real answers to the team’s problems.

“There are 25 experts standing together here. You can all advise each other and then agree on a few details,” Thomas Müller said after Germany’s 4-2 win over Costa Rica on Thursday.

Germany’s fate was effectively decided when it lost its first game 2-1 to Japan, then followed up with a 1-1 draw with Spain.

“We haven’t been able to live up to expectations at the tournaments in recent years, because as a team, I would say we don’t really have specialists running around everywhere. We have a lot of players who are very talented. Yes,” Müller said before trailing off and leaving those at the media conference to finish his thoughts.

Prior to the 2018 World Cup, Germany had reached at least the semifinal stage of every major competition it had entered since the 2006 World Cup, which it hosted.

“I joined the team in 2016. Germany was always in the semifinal before that,” midfielder Joshua Kimmich said. “Then I come in and we’re out (of the World Cup) in the first stage and last year in the second round (of the European Championship), it’s hard to take.”