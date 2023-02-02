Watch: Gerard Pique booed at awards ceremony after break-up with Shakira

Former Barcelona and Spanish defender Gerard Pique suffered a humiliating moment when he was booed by fans at a recent awards ceremony in Mexico.

It all happened during a Twitch awards ceremony and a clip that has gone viral shows the crowd at the Esland Awards reacting with boos and jeering, the moment Pique’s face came up on screen.

#Entretenimiento| El exesposo de @shakira, @3gerardpique sigue recibiendo el desprecio del público, esta vez se evidenció, luego que el futbolista fuera abucheado por todo un auditorio en #México, en plena gala de los premios #esland2023. pic.twitter.com/xqpns1rJue — Diario La Gaceta (@DiarioLaGaceta) January 31, 2023

The Esland Awards 2023, organised by TheGrefg, took place on Sunday where Spanish-speaking content-creators were given special recognition.

Earlier, after a bitter break-up, Colombian pop star Shakira has seemingly appeared to take a dig at her ex-partner Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti.

In her latest track, which has an overlay of electronic beat, Shakira reminds people of who she is and addresses her breakup.

“Una loba como yo no esta pa’ tipos como tu (A wolf like me isn’t for guys like you),” she says, referering to her 2009 mega-hit “She Wolf.”

“I won’t get back with you, not if you cry, not even if you beg me,” she sings in Spanish.

Shakira and Pique had split up last year after an 11-year relationship.

After her break up, Shakira took to social media and wrote: “Even if someone has betrayed us, we have to keep trusting. In the face of contempt, keep valuing yourself.”

”Our tears are not a waste; they water the soil where the future will be born and make us more human, so in the midst of heartbreak, we can continue to love,“ she added.