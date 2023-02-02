scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Watch: Gerard Pique booed at awards ceremony after break-up with Shakira

Pique and Shakira had split up last year after an 11-year relationship.

Pique appeared on Twitch. (Screengrab)

Former Barcelona and Spanish defender Gerard Pique suffered a humiliating moment when he was booed by fans at a recent awards ceremony in Mexico.

It all happened during a Twitch awards ceremony and a clip that has gone viral shows the crowd at the Esland Awards reacting with boos and jeering, the moment Pique’s face came up on screen.

The Esland Awards 2023, organised by TheGrefg, took place on Sunday where Spanish-speaking content-creators were given special recognition.

Earlier, after a bitter break-up, Colombian pop star Shakira has seemingly appeared to take a dig at her ex-partner Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti.

In her latest track, which has an overlay of electronic beat, Shakira reminds people of who she is and addresses her breakup.

“Una loba como yo no esta pa’ tipos como tu (A wolf like me isn’t for guys like you),” she says, referering to her 2009 mega-hit “She Wolf.”

“I won’t get back with you, not if you cry, not even if you beg me,” she sings in Spanish.

Shakira and Pique had split up last year after an 11-year relationship.

Advertisement

After her break up, Shakira took to social media and wrote: “Even if someone has betrayed us, we have to keep trusting. In the face of contempt, keep valuing yourself.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...
Union Budget 2023 big picture: Capex push, tax reform
Union Budget 2023 big picture: Capex push, tax reform

”Our tears are not a waste; they water the soil where the future will be born and make us more human, so in the midst of heartbreak, we can continue to love,“ she added.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-02-2023 at 10:47 IST
Next Story

Pitch invasion goes wrong as fan ends up falling flat on his face during Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest match

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 02: Latest News
close