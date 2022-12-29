Watch: Frustrated Guardiola gives a boot to his anger, apologises immediately

Looks like a lot of drama unfolded during Wednesday’s match between Manchester City and Leeds.

In another incident that caught people’s attention, Manchester City’s coach Pep Guardiola hit a bottle out of frustration which flew towards the Leeds’ bench and hit someone who was sitting in the dugout.

This reaction from Guardiola came after his side missed a chance to make the lead 4-1. The City coach wasn’t happy after his side failed to multiply the lead, this made him take out his anger on a water bottle.

Angry Pep gave a boot to his anger as he smashed the bottle. It directly went into the Leeds’ dugout.

Seconds after realising this, Guardiola panicked and rushed towards the dugout to apologise to whoever it hit within the blink of an eye.

Ever since the video emerged on social media, fans have been reacting to the awkwardly hilarious moment:

One wrote: “That’s an interesting take on ensuring the Leeds bench stay hydrated…”

Another chimed in with: “Pep Guardiola kicking a bottle at leeds bench…He has better accuracy than Nunez”

A third said: “He can’t leave this league man 😭😭😭.”

However, Guardiola would have surely been satisfied after City comfortably ran out 3-1 winners. Man City mustered up 26 shots on goal and dominated the possession.

“We played really well against this team in this stadium. We made a great performance in the second half, when they were a bit more open,” he said.

“After the World Cup, nobody knows how we were going to react and the way Leeds were playing lately. Today, with the ball, we were brilliant.

“The relationship between Rico Lewis and Rodri was brilliant in the middle of the pitch.”

And the City boss also hailed Haaland, who set a Premier League scoring record.

Guardiola added: “He (Haaland) scored a lot of goals but he could have scored more. He help us a lot.”