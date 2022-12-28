scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Watch: From ‘Viva Ronaldo’ to ‘Viva Garnacho’, Manchester United fans move on from Cristiano Ronaldo separation

Leaving behind "Viva Ronaldo" chant, the Manchester United fans sang "Viva Garnacho" instead as the 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho continues to impress in a Red Devils shirt on Tuesday night against Nottingham Forest.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United, MAN Utd vs Nottingham Forest, Man U fans, Premier League, Alejandro GarnachoThe Man United fans'"Viva Garnacho" chants were heard all over the stadium. (Videograb/Twitter)
The Manchester United fans have finally moved on from their Cristiano Ronaldo obsession as the Red Army was seen replacing Ronaldo’s name in an iconic club chant.

Leaving behind “Viva Ronaldo” chant, the Manchester United fans sang “Viva Garnacho” instead as the 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho continues to impress in a Red Devils shirt on Tuesday night against Nottingham Forest.

The Man United fans made their feelings known when Garnacho was brought on for Antony with 25 minutes remaining. The “Viva Garnacho” chants were heard all over the stadium.

It was United’s first league match since Ronaldo parted ways with the club in acrimonious circumstances following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

United went into the match on the back of a run of six wins from its last seven games in all competitions. But it still started the day four points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.

Marcus Rashford scored his 10th goal of the season to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 on Tuesday. The England international also set up Anthony Martial’s goal as United moved to within a point of fourth place in the Premier League. Substitute Fred completed the scoring late on at Old Trafford.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 09:10 IST
