Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Watch: France team in jubilant mood after defeating England in World Cup quarterfinal

Morocco, the first African team to reach the semifinals of a World Cup, now stands in the way of France’s bid to make history.

French players celebrate after quarterfinal victory over England. (Twitter/Equipe de France)

Players from the French team were captured in a celebratory mood in their hotel after they punched their tickets to the semifinal after defeating England 2-1 on Saturday.

Antoine Griezmann, Jules Koundé, Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe among others were filmed arriving in the team hotel while a sense of jubilation prevailed throughout, a video shared by France’s national team’s official Twitter handle, Equipe de France showed.

‘We don’t want to go home, we’re good here!’ is the caption with which the video was uploaded on Twitter.

France is looking to become the first country to successfully defend its World Cup title since Brazil — led by Pele — won back-to-back tournaments in 1958 and 1962. Italy also won two World Cups in succession in 1934 and 1938.

France will next face Morocco on Wednesday for a spot in the final.

In the match, Aurelian Tchouameni gave France the lead but England evened the score when Kane converted from the penalty spot in the 54th minute. Olivier Giroud put France back in front with a header in the 78th minute, setting up Kane for that chance to equalize again against his Tottenham teammate, France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

That’s when he blasted his shot over.

Kane sank to his knees after the final whistle. His earlier goal put him in a tie with Wayne Rooney as his country’s leading scorer, but that wasn’t what mattered.

At the same time, an elated France team ran across the field in a blue wave of celebration before gathering together in a huddle, bouncing up and down joyously.

The singing and dancing continued into the locker room.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 08:15:24 pm
