Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Watch: Football fans pay last tribute to Pele at his funeral

Pele died aged 82 on Thursday after a long battle with cancer.

Fans arrive at Vila Belmiro to pay tribute to Football King Pele. (Screengrab/Twitter)
Brazilians bid a final farewell this week to football giant Pele, starting Monday with a 24-hour public wake at the stadium of his long-time team, Santos.

The oceanside home of the team nicknamed “Peixe” — “fish” in Portuguese — is expecting a huge influx of fans looking to honour the “King” of football, who died aged 82 on Thursday after a long battle with cancer.

Pelé’s wake starts at 10 am but fans of Pele have already started to arrive at the entrance of the Vila Belmiro stadium, in Santos to bid adieu to the football star.

36 years old, Saulo Duarte Soares came by bus to Santos. First in line, he arrived on Saturday, spent New Year’s Eve on the beach and slept in front of Vila Belmiro, where he intends to stay until the gates open.

The second to arrive is 58 years old Emílio Carmo de Lima, who was thrilled about the only time he saw Pelé play in loco. “I saw Pelé at the stadium once, towards the end of his career, Santos and Palmeiras at Parque Antártica. 1 to 1. Goal by him and Ademir da Guia”.

Nearly 20 hours prior to the start of the wake, the So Paulo-based painter joined the line this Sunday afternoon. “I’m going to sleep here, I brought bread, mortadella. The neighbour gave me this stool. So I’m staying right here. I just don’t know when I’m going to leave.”

For three days, retired Antônio da Paz, 69, camped out in front of the Albert Einstein Medical Center, where Pelé passed away on Thursday afternoon. Soon after that, Seu Antônio arrived in Santos.

“Pelé played with the ball. It looked like it was the ball running after Pelé. I still remember when he scored his thousandth goal, at Maracanã. I heard it on the radio. So for all that, it’s worth it for us to be here”, he told the media.

On Sunday night, a large number of tourists and journalists, including foreigners, visit the area around Vila Belmiro in addition to the king’s supporters. According to Santos Futebol Clube, around 8,000 press professionals were accredited to cover the wake.

The ceremony will be held today at the home of his former club, Santos. The body will then proceed in procession through the city streets to the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, where the king will be laid to rest in a mausoleum.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 10:18 IST
Photos

Pele: Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game’
