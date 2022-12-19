scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Watch: Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi celebrate goals in each other’s faces

In a clip released on Twitter, it can be seen both superstars pumping fists at each other after scoring in the World Cup final.

Mbappe and Messi fist pumping at each other. (Sportsbible)

Footage of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi celebrating in each other’s faces emerged during the World Cup final at the Lusail stadium in Qatar.

Argentina led the game thrice and was pulled back to the ground thrice by Kylian Mbappe. After equalising for the third time Mbappe pumped fists looking at Lionel Messi.

Argentina led the game thrice and was pulled back to the ground thrice by Kylian Mbappe. After equalising for the third time Mbappe pumped fists looking at Lionel Messi.

However, the veteran had the last laugh over the youngster.

In a nailbiting contest, Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties. Messi scored twice in the game and Mbappe scored a hattrick.

Messi has won the first World Cup of his career and this is the third World Cup for Argentina.

Kylian Mbappe after his heroics in the final has won the golden boot. He scored eight goals in the tournament.

Emiliano Martinez on the other hand played a key part in Argentina’s win in penalties in the final and the Netherlands’ win in the quarterfinal won the golden glove.

Messi and Mbappe will share the dressing room after the World Cup at their club PSG in France.

The duo will be looking to help the French side lift the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history. PSG will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League Round Of 16.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 01:48:34 pm
