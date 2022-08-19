Watch: Florentin Pogba celebrates his birthday with ATK Mohun Bagan teammates

In June, ATK Mohun Bagan dropped a bombshell when they announced that they had secured the signature of Florentin Pogba, the elder brother of French superstar Paul Pogba.
Since coming in, Pogba has seamlessly adjusted into the team and will be hoping to make a mark in the upcoming season. On Friday, ATK Mohun Bagan shared a clip on their Twitter handle where Pogba was shown celebrating his birthday with his teammates where he is shown dancing and executing the trademark dabs that his brother and himself made famous.
Pogba joined ATKMB from French Ligue 2 side Sochaux-Montbeliard in June.
It would have been incomplete without the cake cutting ceremony and the dabs! 💚♥️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon pic.twitter.com/FmoxD2SnEK
— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) August 19, 2022
“I need to know a lot more about the Indian Super League. But I have heard about Indian football from legendary footballers like Nicolas Anelka and Robert Pires who plied their trade here,” Florentin had told ATK Mohun Bagan’s in-house media after completing his transfer.
“I feel proud to become a Mariner. ATK Mohun Bagan is a legacy club with massive fan-following, one of the most prestigious clubs in Asia. I’m keen to play in front of 70,000 fans,” he had said.
Florentin, a 31-year-old left-sided centre-half, has played in the United States and Turkey also, apart from his stint in the French League.
His brother Paul, who left Manchester United for Juventus this year, had also wished him well, posting on Instagram: “I wish you all the best at your new club ATK Mohun Bagan.”
