Watch: Fans tease Ronaldo with Messi chants after Al-Nassr knocked out of Saudi Super Cup

A video of Al-Ittihad fans has surfaced on the internet in which they can be heard chanting Ronaldo’s long-time rival Lionel Messi’s name as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner misses a chance to win first trophy in Saudi Arabia.

They chanted ‘Messi, Messi, Messi…’ as Ronaldo was walking back to the team dressing room.

Watch video:

🐕 شاهد كيف ودعت جماهير #الاتحاد لاعب فريق النصر كريستيانو رونالدو #الاتحاد_النصر pic.twitter.com/7NVR73VEbc — قصي نقادي (@Qusay_itfc) January 26, 2023

Al-Nassr was eliminated by Al-Ittihad 3-1 in the semi-finals during Cristiano Ronalso’s second game for his new club.

The 37-year-old Portugal international, five-times Ballon D’Or winner, had a couple of chances to score but was well shackled by the Al Ittihad defence for most of the match.

Anderson Talisca’s goal for Al Nassr in the 67th minute was not enough to turn around the deficit from two first-half goals for Al Ittihad from Romarinho and Abderrazak Hamdallah.

Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti added the third three minutes into stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has now gone goalless in two games since making his Al Nassr debut. Team Al Nassr will return to action on February 3 when they take on Al Fateh in an away clash in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo’s team is currently on top of the Pro League table with 33 points from 14 games.

With Reuters Inputs