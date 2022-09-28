scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

WATCH: Fans invade pitch to get Messi’s autograph, selfie as he scores twice vs Jamaica

The Argentina captain was a super sub as La Albiceleste won their 35th consecutive match since 2019.

Lionel Messi scores from a free kick vs Jamaica and the Argentina captain signing a fans back after he invaded the pitch during the match at the Red Bull Arena. (Photo/Screengrab: Reuters, ESPN)

Three pitch invasions. Two goals. One Lionel Messi.

The Argentina captain grabbed all the headlines at the Red Bull Arena, New Jersey in a 3-0 win against Jamaica. Starting on the bench, Messi came on as a substitute in the second half, and scored two goals to provide Argentina with a comfortable win.

But it was during the 35 odd minutes he spent on the pitch that three fans invaded the playing area, trying to get a selfie or an autograph with the Argentina number 10.

One tried to get his bare back signed by Messi and was almost successful as the player did agree on doing so before the security tackled the invader down.

Two others tried to get a selfie with the 35-year-old but were taken down by the security as well.

Meanwhile, on the pitch, Messi scored two sumptuous goals from outside the box, one from an active play situation and the other from a free kick that went under the wall.

Julián Álvarez, who put Argentina ahead in the 13th minute, responded to the genius of his captain post-match.

“There are no words to describe what he is,” Álvarez said. “Playing five, 10 minutes or all the match, he manages to do amazing things.”

National team manager Lionel Scaloni also said, ““You have to enjoy Messi. No matter your country, everyone does. I’m his coach, but I would buy a ticket to see him.”

Argentina claimed their 35th consecutive win and will be marching into the World Cup unbeaten since 2019.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 10:16:58 am
