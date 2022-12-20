Watch: Kerala fans install Lionel Messi’s cutout in Arabian Sea

Lionel Messi’s fan following in Kerala is not new. The supporters took over the streets of Kerala following their World Cup final win over France.

In a yet another attempt to showcase their love and respect for the game and legendary footballer Lionel Messi, fans in Kerala have installed and placed his life-size cutout 100 feet deep in the Arabian Sea.

Messi’s 4-meter-high cutout was installed by Lakshadweep Scuba Adventure divers. The cut-out has been placed among the coral reefs and rock formations around the Wall of Wonder, bordering the Arabian Ocean’s deep sea. Vlogger Mohammed Swadikh took to Twitter and posted a video of the installation process. Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal also posted the video on his official Twitter account.

On Monday, Lionel Messi’s once-in-a-generation career was completed. The Argentina superstar finally became a World Cup champion.

Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.