Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Watch: Kerala fans install Lionel Messi’s cutout in Arabian Sea

The cut-out has been placed among the coral reefs and rock formations around the Wall of Wonder.

Messi's life-size cutout installed under 100 feet deep in the Arabian Sea. (Screengrab/Twitter)
Lionel Messi’s fan following in Kerala is not new. The supporters took over the streets of Kerala following their World Cup final win over France.

In a yet another attempt to showcase their love and respect for the game and legendary footballer Lionel Messi, fans in Kerala have installed and placed his life-size cutout 100 feet deep in the Arabian Sea.

Messi’s 4-meter-high cutout was installed by Lakshadweep Scuba Adventure divers. The cut-out has been placed among the coral reefs and rock formations around the Wall of Wonder, bordering the Arabian Ocean’s deep sea. Vlogger Mohammed Swadikh took to Twitter and posted a video of the installation process. Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal also posted the video on his official Twitter account.

On Monday, Lionel Messi’s once-in-a-generation career was completed. The Argentina superstar finally became a World Cup champion.

Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 10:29:07 am
