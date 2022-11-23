‘Cristia-Yes or Cristia-No’: When comedian Danish Sait asks Rooney about Ronaldo

Fans are in stitches after watching Indian stand-up comedian Danish Sait’s latest hilarious video about the FIFA World Cup 2022.

As the tournament progresses in Qatar, Sait can be seen talking with guests of the ‘World’s Greatest Show’ and the reactions are hilarious.

The viral video features English Football Manager Wayne Rooney, French footballer Robert Pires, and former Portuguese football player Luis Figo.

Sait hilariously asks Wayne Rooney, “Wayne, Cristiano-Yes or Cristiano-No?” to which he replies Cristian-Yes with a thumbs-up sign.

Sait also jokes about an India-Pak cricket match to make the FIFA World Cup popular and asks Figo about the same, his reaction is worth watching.

In yet another funny question, Sait asks- “Figo, are you in India for the full World Cup or will you leave us like you left Barcelona for Real Madrid” and Figo’s reply to this is unmissable.

Fans are going gaga over Saits’s funny punchlines in the viral video. The video was created in partnership with Jio Cinema & Sports18.

This is not the first time Sait has worked his magic; during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, he made several hysterical videos featuring star Indian Cricketers.

Talking about today’s matches, the 2022 FIFA World Cup action will shift to Group E and F. 2018 runner-ups Croatia will begin their tournament against Morocco in the first match at 3:30 pm IST. 2014 champions Germany will then feature against Japan at 6:30 pm IST.