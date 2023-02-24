scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Watch: Fan punches Sevilla goalkeeper in Europa League match at PSV

The incident happened late in the Europa League match at the PSV Stadium in Eindhoven and goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović carried on playing, apparently unhurt.

A PSV supporter punches Sevilla's goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic in the face during the Europa League playoff second leg soccer match between PSV and Sevilla at the Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Sevilla won 3-2 on aggregate. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
A fan ran onto the field in PSV Eindhoven’s match against Sevilla and punched the Spanish team’s goalkeeper in the face before being wrestled to the ground on Thursday.

After being hit, Dmitrović subdued the fan, who was quickly surrounded by players from both teams and then led away as many supporters in the stadium booed.

The Serbian goalkeeper was a late inclusion in Sevilla’s starting lineup after Yassine Bounou felt ill before the match.

A PSV supporter, on the ground, attacks Sevilla’s goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic during the Europa League playoff second leg soccer match between PSV and Sevilla at the Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Sevilla won 3-2 on aggregate. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

PSV won the second-leg match 2-0 but was eliminated 3-2 on aggregate and now likely awaits punishment from UEFA for the fan’s actions.

Former Sevilla player Luuk de Jong scored for PSV in the 77th minute and Fabio Silva made it 2-0 deep in stoppage time.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 07:34 IST
