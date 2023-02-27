scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Watch: Erik ten Hag dances with Antony and Lisandro Martinez after Carabao Cup win

Erik ten Hag was seen dancing at the touchline and after that three of them hugged each other. “The lads are having a bit of a dance there, my goodness.Not bad actually to be fair!” said Roy Keane speaking on Sky Sports.

Erik ten Hag dancing with Antony and Martinez. (Screengrab)

In a viral video, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is seen dancing alongside his players Antony and Lisandro Martinez after the side’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United to win the Carabao Cup on Sunday ending the long trophy drought.

Manchester United crushed Newcastle United’s hopes of claiming a first domestic trophy for nearly 70 years with a clinical victory at Wembly.

Goals late in the first half by Casemiro and an own goal from Sven Botman silenced the hordes of Newcastle fans who flocked to the capital as Man United went on to lift the trophy for a sixth time.

While much of the build-up was about Newcastle’s first appearance in a major final since 1999, it was Erik ten Hag’s resurgent United who claimed the club’s first silverware since winning the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

There was little between the sides in a scrappy first half but the English season’s first silverware was effectively decided in the space of six minutes towards halftime.

Firstly Brazilian Casemiro met a superb Luke Shaw free kick in the 33rd minute to head past Loris Karius and six minutes later Newcastle were left deflated when Marcus Rashford’s effort was deflected into his own goal by Botman.

Kicking towards their fans in the second half Newcastle roused themselves into action and pinned a leggy-looking United back at times but their wait for a trophy goes on.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 08:52 IST
