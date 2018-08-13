WATCH: England’s Lauren Hemp scores the most bizarre goal ever

Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp scored a bizarre goal on Sunday. Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp scored a bizarre goal on Sunday.

England women’s Under-20 football team’s Lauren Hemp scored one of the strangest, most bizarre goals as she helped her side reach the quarter-finals of the Under-20 World Cup taking place in France.

The reigning PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year Lauren Hemp was star of the match for scoring a hat-trick against Mexico on Sunday. But she caught everyone’s attention for one particular goal which became viral on social media for it being the most bizarre goal one would ever see.

Falling from a tackle by the Mexican goalkeeper Emily Alvarado, Hemp, who plays for Manchester City, fell on the ball in such a way that her landing sent the ball flying into the net.

WATCH THE GOAL:

Has a stranger goal been scored? #U20WWC pic.twitter.com/eJaktz1cQI — Hayes Creech (@HayesCreech) 12 August 2018

Here are some of the best reactions:

Haters gonna say I didn’t mean it https://t.co/HjZg57U6Cx — Lauren Hemp (@lauren__hemp) 12 August 2018

Butt goal > butt fumble! It counts on the scoreboard, so that’s all that matters. — Steve Skelton (@steveskelton68) 13 August 2018

England ace Lauren Hemp scores one of the most ridiculously lucky and bizarre goals ever in Under-20 World Cup match https://t.co/rMl1bz8ZWd pic.twitter.com/dicMWQqVYU — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) 13 August 2018

That the Breast goal you have ever scored ?????? — Neil Eccleston ?????????????? (@wiganlaticsgoon) 13 August 2018

This is quite something from Norfolk’s own @lauren__hemp. In thousands of matches I have never seen a finish like this one. This sort of goal must forever be known as ‘The Hemp’. https://t.co/ILqugok3ih — Chris Goreham (@CGoreham) 13 August 2018

With the win, England U-20 topped Group B ahead of North Korea. England destroyed Mexico 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals where they will play Netherlands on Friday.

