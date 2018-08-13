Follow Us:
WATCH: England’s Lauren Hemp scores the most bizarre goal ever

Lauren Hemp scored one of the strangest, most bizarre goals as she helped her side reach the quarter-finals of the Under-20 World Cup.

August 13, 2018
Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp scored a bizarre goal on Sunday.

England women’s Under-20 football team’s Lauren Hemp scored one of the strangest, most bizarre goals as she helped her side reach the quarter-finals of the Under-20 World Cup taking place in France.

The reigning PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year Lauren Hemp was star of the match for scoring a hat-trick against Mexico on Sunday. But she caught everyone’s attention for one particular goal which became viral on social media for it being the most bizarre goal one would ever see.

Falling from a tackle by the Mexican goalkeeper Emily Alvarado, Hemp, who plays for Manchester City, fell on the ball in such a way that her landing sent the ball flying into the net.

WATCH THE GOAL:

Here are some of the best reactions:

With the win, England U-20 topped Group B ahead of North Korea. England destroyed Mexico 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals where they will play Netherlands on Friday.

